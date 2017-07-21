SpongeSean SpicePants cancelled

Please listen to the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.

Now you're ready to sing the new SpongeSean SpicePants theme song:

Captain: "Are you ready kids?"

Kids: "Aye Aye Captain"

Captain: "I can't heeeaaar yooouuu!"

Kids: "AYE AYE CAPTAIN"

Captain: "Ooooooohh…Whose head is a pineapple on the TV?"

Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain: "Abusive and shallow and stupid is he!"

Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain: "If political nonsense be something you wish"

Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain: "Then grab his crotch and give it a squish!"

Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain: "READY?"

Captain: "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain & Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain & Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain & Kids: "SPONGESEAN SPICEPANTS!"

Captain: "AH AHH AHH HAHAHAHAHAHAHHH…"

Spicy attacking the fake news Source

We going to miss Spicy, butt not as much as Melissa McCarthy is going to miss him.