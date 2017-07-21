SpongeSean SpicePants cancelled

Please listen to the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.
Now you're ready to sing the new SpongeSean SpicePants theme song:
Captain: "Are you ready kids?"
Kids: "Aye Aye Captain"
Captain: "I can't heeeaaar yooouuu!"
Kids: "AYE AYE CAPTAIN"
Captain: "Ooooooohh…Whose head is a pineapple on the TV?"
Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"
Captain: "Abusive and shallow and stupid is he!"
Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"
Captain: "If political nonsense be something you wish"
Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"
Captain: "Then grab his crotch and give it a squish!"
Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"
Captain: "READY?"
Captain: "SpongeSean SpicePants"
Captain & Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"
Captain & Kids: "SpongeSean SpicePants"
Captain & Kids: "SPONGESEAN SPICEPANTS!"
Captain: "AH AHH AHH HAHAHAHAHAHAHHH…"
We going to miss Spicy, butt not as much as Melissa McCarthy is going to miss him.