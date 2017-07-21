Newsvine

alJizzerror

About Killer Satire Articles: 103 Seeds: 20 Comments: 17726 Since: Sep 2012

SpongeSean SpicePants cancelled

Current Status: Published (4)
By alJizzerror
Fri Jul 21, 2017 10:22 AM
Discuss:

Please listen to the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.

 

 

Now you're ready to sing the new SpongeSean SpicePants theme song:

 

Captain:  "Are you ready kids?" 

Kids:  "Aye Aye Captain"

Captain:  "I can't heeeaaar yooouuu!"

Kids:  "AYE AYE CAPTAIN"

Captain:  "Ooooooohh…Whose head is a pineapple on the TV?"

Kids:  "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain:  "Abusive and shallow and stupid is he!"

Kids:  "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain:  "If political nonsense be something you wish"

Kids:  "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain:  "Then grab his crotch and give it a squish!"

Kids:  "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain:  "READY?"

Captain:  "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain & Kids:  "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain & Kids:  "SpongeSean SpicePants"

Captain & Kids:  "SPONGESEAN SPICEPANTS!" 

Captain:  "AH AHH AHH HAHAHAHAHAHAHHH…"

Article Photo

Spicy attacking the fake news

Source

 

We going to miss Spicy, butt not as much as Melissa McCarthy is going to miss him.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor