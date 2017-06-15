(CNN)Republican Rep. Steve King said Wednesday he partly blames former president Barack Obama for the divided political climate that he argues led to the shooting of House Majority Whip and three others on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

"I do want to put some of this at the feet of Barack Obama," the Iowa congressman said in an interview with Simon Conway on WHO Iowa radio. "He contributed mightily to dividing us. He focused on our differences rather than our things that unify us. And this is some of the fruits of that labor."

Steve King has also blamed Obama for the shootings in Dallas and the unrest in Baltimore:

Rep. Steve King Blames Obama For Dallas Shooting Iowa Rep. Steve King blamed President Barack Obama on Friday for the Dallas police officer ambush which left five officers dead and seven wounded. King tweeted, “#DallasPoliceShooting has roots in first of anti-white/cop events illuminated by Obama…Officer Crowley. There were others.” http://dailycaller.com/2016/07/08/rep-steve-king-blames-obama-for-dallas-shooting/

Steve King Blames Obama for Baltimore Violence: ‘Drove That Culture’ Steve King today said that President Obama is to blame for the violence that broke out in Baltimore because of the culture he created. http://www.mediaite.com/online/steve-king-blames-obama-for-baltimore-violence-drove-that-culture/

Steve King, a chicken hawk who avoided military service, also blames Obama for his intense halitosis. Most objective people think King's halitosis results from the shit he constantly spews.