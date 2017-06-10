Did Trump Tape Comey? - POLL

Advice from the Ghost-of-President-Past. Source

Here's the smoking tweet:

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! 8:26 AM - 12 May 2017

Here's what Comey said during his testimony about the possibility that the tapes exist:

"Lordy, I hope there are tapes," Comey said in his testimony before the Senate intelligence committee Thursday. At another point, he added: "The President surely knows if there are tapes. If there are, my feelings aren't hurt. Release the tapes. http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/09/politics/trump-comey-tapes/index.html

What did The Donald say yesterday?

President Donald Trump refused to make a declarative statement about the alleged tapes of his meeting with former FBI Director James Comey that may or may not exist. "I'll tell you something about that maybe sometime in the very near future," Trump said when asked about the purported existence of the tapes during a joint news conference with the president of Romania at the White House today. "I'll tell you about it over a short period of time. I'm not hinting at anything," he said. "You're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer," he said. http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/president-donald-trump-deflects-questions-tapes-james-comey/story?id=47935492

The Donald is behaving like a juvenile. He still refuses to own the that he posted tweet posted on May 12th.

I doubt that the tapes exist because if Trump really had tapes that backed up his version of the meeting, he would have already released them and they would be #1 on Billboard.

On the other hand, if the tapes proved Comey was telling the truth, then The Donald would never have mentioned them.

So here's the push poll: