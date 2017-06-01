Senator who voted for anti-trans 'bathroom bill' busted in hotel with underage boy – DeadState

This seed was Nation blocked in both SiN and BHN by the original seeder.
I have reseeded it so it can now be commented on in EVERY Newsvine Nation.
The hypocrisy of this shit should stimulate an interesting
dicksuction discussion.
This seed was Nation blocked in both SiN and BHN by the original seeder.
I have reseeded it so it can now be commented on in EVERY Newsvine Nation.
The hypocrisy of this shit should stimulate an interesting
dicksuction discussion.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment