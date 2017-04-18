The Donald Trumps Nixon's Smoking Gun Tape

The Watergate coverup resulted in Richard Nixon becoming the first (and only) President to resign from office.

Nixon knew he was fucked when he realized that he couldn't suppress his own White House recordings (that documented his participation in the conspiracy).

The legal battle over the tapes continued through early 1974, and in April 1974 Nixon announced the release of 1,200 pages of transcripts of White House conversations between him and his aides. The House Judiciary Committee opened impeachment hearings against the President on May 9, 1974, which were televised on the major TV networks. These hearings culminated in votes for impeachment. On July 24, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the full tapes, not just selected transcripts, must be released. The scandal grew to involve a slew of additional allegations against the President, ranging from the improper use of government agencies to accepting gifts in office and his personal finances and taxes; Nixon repeatedly stated his willingness to pay any outstanding taxes due, and paid $465,000 in back taxes in 1974. Nixon Oval Office meeting with H.R. Haldeman "Smoking Gun" Conversation June 23, 1972 Full Transcript Even with support diminished by the continuing series of revelations, Nixon hoped to fight the charges. However, one of the new tapes, recorded soon after the break-in, demonstrated that Nixon had been told of the White House connection to the Watergate burglaries soon after they took place, and had approved plans to thwart the investigation. In a statement accompanying the release of what became known as the "Smoking Gun Tape" on August 5, 1974, Nixon accepted blame for misleading the country about when he had been told of White House involvement, stating that he had a lapse of memory. Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott, Senator Barry Goldwater, and House Minority Leader John Jacob Rhodes met with Nixon soon after. Rhodes told Nixon that he faced certain impeachment in the House. Scott and Goldwater told the president that he had, at most, only 15 votes in his favor in the Senate— far fewer than the 34 he needed to avoid removal from office. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Nixon

Carter Page, Russian spy Source

Now it appears that Trump may have recorded his own "Smoking Gun" tape.

No, I'm NOT talking about the infamous "Golden Shower" tape.

This "Smoking Gun" tape was allegedly taken to Russia by a "foreign policy consultant", Carter Page, who was working for the Trump campaign:

The revelation comes from political pundit Louise Mensch, whose intel community sources on Trump-Russia have a consistent history of proving correct. When Carter Page traveled to Moscow last summer, he took with him a recording of Donald Trump offering to make political concessions to Russia, in exchange for Russia hacking Trump’s election opponents. There is also a separate recording of Page, Paul Manafort, and Boris Epshteyn discussing the plan to send Page to Moscow with the tape of Trump. Between the two tapes, all four of them implicated themselves. https://www.palmerreport.com/politics/intel-sources-donald-trump-and-three-advisers-caught-on-tape-committing-russian-treason/2327/

Don't worry. I'm not going to bore you with the details of the treasonous conspiracy. I'll leave that to Kieth Obermann because he's never boring:

Could Trump possibly have been so foolish? https://www.youtube.com/user/GQVideos Is There an Actual Tape of Trump's Russia Collusion? | The Resistance with Keith Olbermann | GQ Watch on YouTube

Carter Page was just one of several conduits that facilitated Russia collusion with the Trump campaign. If Page took a tape to Russia with Donald Trump discussing colluding with the Russians, it would have provided Putin with considerably more "Kompromat" than the "Golden Shower" tape.

And if that tape of The Donald agreeing to collaborate with the Russians exists, it will bring Trump down. He will, like Nixon, be forced to resign or he will be impeached and removed from office.

My thanks to CinziaBackInTown who posted the link to the Kieth Olbermann video in the comment thread on her outstanding seed: "Carter Page Went to Moscow With a Tape of Donald Trump Offering Treason For Hacking | patribotics".