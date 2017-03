Death panels are no longer needed. Source

The Republikkkans are dying to kill Obamacare.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

A meme is worth less (worthless?).

The Republikkkans insist that the ACA (Obamacare) killed jobs.

Bullshit!

Most of the provisions of the ACA were instituted on January 1st, 2014.

Every monthly jobs report since then has been positive (a record) with the health care sector adding the most jobs.