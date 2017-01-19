Newsvine

alJizzerror

Newsvine's Electile Dysfunction Poll (please vote)

By alJizzerror
Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:35 PM
UNPRESIDENTED by Putin

Putin and Trump suffer from the same personality disorder: They are both "tripolar" (narcissistic megalomaniacal paranoids). They hate it when people laugh at them:

Donald Trump Is Very Upset That The Media And American People Are Mocking Him

Donald Trump's incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer is whining that Trump is not getting the respect that he deserves. It is clear that the president-elect and his team are very upset about a perceived lack of respect from the media and the American people.

http://www.politicususa.com/2017/01/08/donald-trump-upset-media-american-people-mocking.html 

 It is our duty to laugh at Vladimir Putin and The Donald.

 

