Newsvine's Electile Dysfunction Poll (please vote)

UNPRESIDENTED by Putin Source

*******************************************************************************************************

Putin and Trump suffer from the same personality disorder: They are both "tripolar" (narcissistic megalomaniacal paranoids). They hate it when people laugh at them:

Donald Trump Is Very Upset That The Media And American People Are Mocking Him Donald Trump's incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer is whining that Trump is not getting the respect that he deserves. It is clear that the president-elect and his team are very upset about a perceived lack of respect from the media and the American people. http://www.politicususa.com/2017/01/08/donald-trump-upset-media-american-people-mocking.html

It is our duty to laugh at Vladimir Putin and The Donald.