Time's Person of the Year

Can The Donald measure up? Source

Yes, the Donald has been chosen as Time Magazine's "Person of the Year".

That's quite an accomplishment.

Time usually selects the most beloved people to honor with this prestigious award.

Like when Time selected the Ayatollah Khomeini as their "Man of the Year" (sexist?).

Okay, I guess assholes ARE eligible.

BTW, does anyone read Time Magazine when they're NOT sitting in a waiting area?

The issues of Time at my dentist's office are all at least three years old so I probably won't see Trump on the cover until 2019.

Donald Trump is also in the running for this year's esteemed "ButtHead of the Year Award".