Newsvine National Review

There are many wonderful Newsvine Nations.

I noticed that I had fallen into the trap of hanging out in a couple of friendly "safe" NV Nations.

Then I realized that the discussions in my favorite Nations tended to involve a group of people who share many of my opinions.

I had stopped posting in Nations that unfairly deleted my comments because it's a waste of time to post comments that get censored.

Butt, I'm a slightly oppositional person and I enjoy contentious disagreements.

Newsvine is very fortunate to have lots of smaller "boutique" Nations that represent a diversity of perspectives.

About two weeks ago I decided to try an experiment and visit some of those little Nations to broaden my Newsvine experience.

So, I participated several NV Nations on an outstanding seed:

GrubHub CEO Sends Employees Anti-Donald Trump Email Seeded by CinziaDarkestBLUE!

For some reason, I was quickly blocked in a couple of NV Nations.

Basket of Deplorables GATED NATION BLOCKED FACTS: A LEFTIST'S NIGHTMARE! OPEN NATION BLOCKED CONSERVATlVE FACTS LIBERAL ATTACKS OPEN NATION BLOCKED WHEEL-HOUSE GATED NATION BLOCKED

Butt, that's cool. Nation Admins can block me for any or no reason.

I don't mind getting blocked because it will save me from wasting my time posting comments where they will be deleted.

One NV Nation, POLITICAL PANTRY, didn't block me (at first), they just unfairly deleted my comments.

When I received the NV email notification that my comments had been deleted, I decided to ask that NV restore the comments (since they did NOT violate the CoH).

Dave restored the comments within a half hour of receiving my request.

Spirit and Purpose? Source

Then, immediately after my comments were restored, I was blocked.

As I said, I have no problem with the Admins in any Nation blocking me.

That all happened over two weeks ago.

I just twittered in my pants. Source

Then today the tracker indicated that there was new activity on the old GrubHub seed.

So I checked the thread and to my surprise two Admins in POLITICAL PANTRY Nation have courageously replied to one of my restored comments.

They have demonstrated the "spirit and purpose" of POLITICAL PANTRY Nation by deleting my comment, blocking me when it was restored, waiting for two weeks and then replying to me.

Please notice the time stamps on the three comments below.

alJizzerror BLOCKED 16 days ago #3.2 RESTORED

IN REPLY TO: Deplorable, but still "totally cool" norush50 #3

continue to create hostile work environments for their employees,

Really?

Here's an excerpt from Matt Maloney's email:

“I and everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States.”

Yeah, that's a fucking "hostile work environment" for sure!

Deplorable, but still "totally cool" norush50 ADMIN 19 hours ago #3.3

IN REPLY TO: alJizzerror #3.2He will do that as long as they don't support Trump. If they do support Trump, they will not have a job because they will not be welcomed there. That is a hostile work environment.

NY Peach (You're fired Hillary!) ADMIN 9 hours ago #3.4

IN REPLY TO: alJizzerror #3.2

"I and everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States."

What he really meant was "I and everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States....as long as you didn't vote for Donald Trump."

Always block your critics and get the last word. Source

CONCLUSION: My experiment has demonstrated that some Newsvine Nations do NOT permit dissenting opinions. Some Admins will block 'Viners and even delete their comments without any warning or explanation. Blocking for any or no reason is permitted on NV butt unfair censorshit is NOT permitted.

I found it amusing that two Admins replied to me long AFTER they blocked me. That's an interesting tactic they employed to get the last word. I guess they won Newsvine....