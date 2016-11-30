Whining and Dining

It's the smallest ring I've ever seen. Source

Donald Trump has decided to humiliate Romney again.

Mitt desperately wants to be the Secretary of State.

Romney probably thinks he can add to his resume and maintain his political relevance if he gets the job.

And maybe Romney thinks he'll be in a position to replace Trump in 2020.

So, Willard Romney is groveling again.

This time The Donald is forcing Mitt to kiss his ass in public.

Trump is paying Mitt back for his rant last March:

Mar 3 -- At a speech in Salt Lake City, Utah, 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney laid out a scathing critique of GOP front-runner Donald Trump. "Dishonesty is Trump's hallmark," he said. The former Massachusetts governor called Trump a phony and said, "if we Republicans choose Donald Trump as our nominee, the prospects for a safe and prosperous future are greatly diminished." Watch on YouTube

After Mitt unloaded on Trump, The Donald fired back.

Then Mitt mocked Tweety Bird Trump on late night television:

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reads some mean tweets written about him by Donald Trump and his supporters. Watch on YouTube

Is Trump still considering appointing Mitt Romney as his Secretary of State?

Romney actually has demonstrated his amazing "diplomatic skills".

When Romney ran for president in 2012, he conducted his infamous "Alienate Europe Tour".

After Gaffe-Filled Foreign Tour, Europe Asks: ‘Is Mitt Romney a Loser?’ The headlines may be embarrassing, but the fallout of Mitt Romney's bumbling foreign tour will wreak minimal damage on his presidential campaign Mitt Romney’s trip to Europe and Israel may not have been a complete disaster. Yet it was close enough to a risible calamity that the presumptive Republican candidate has to be glad it’s over — and dreaming of returning to American turf and topics less likely to blow up in his face like a loaded cigar. How bad was it? Washington Post editorialist Eugene Robinson called the voyage the “Romney Tour ’12 — Gaffepalooza.” French newsweekly Le Nouvel Observateur described it as having lurched “from failures to polemics.” Outraged over his second-guessing of London’s Olympic preparations, U.K. tabloid the Sun dubbed Romney “Mitt the Twit.” And French daily Le Figaro — a militantly partisan supporter of conservatives no matter where they hail from — on Tuesday ran a blog post with the headline, “Is Mitt Romney a Loser?” http://world.time.com/2012/07/31/after-gaffe-filled-foreign-tour-europe-asks-is-mitt-romney-a-loser/

And I hope you choke on it! Source

The Donald probably doesn't really care about having a Secretary of Stare with any diplomatic skills.

Trump probably thinks he can intimidate and bully other countries.

Butt right now it's fun watching Trump intimidate and bully Mitt Romney.

And, it's hilarious watching prominent brown nosing Republicants lining up to kiss The Donald's ring.