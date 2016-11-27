The 2016 Presidential Election has NOT even Happened (Yet)

You probably voted in the 2016 Presidential election.

And guess what... your vote for President did not even count!

The REAL election will take place in December and you will NOT be permitted to vote (unless you're a member of the Electoral College).

The actual votes will be counted on January 6, 2017.

The members of the Electoral College are determined by state laws (which vary widely).

https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/electoral-college/key-dates.html

The members of the Electoral College are determined by state laws (which vary widely).

Many members of the Electoral College are NOT bound by the results of November 8th popular election.

It's not likely, butt the Electoral College can actually nullify the popular vote and pick anyone they want to be the next President.

Since Donald Trump lost the 2016 popular vote (by over 2 million), there are many people who are dissatisfied with the results of the Nov. 8th election.

