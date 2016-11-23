Obama Pardons Two Terrorists

Terrorist in Guantanamo Bay Prison Source

President Obama granted clemency to two possible terrorists today.

Obama ignored the fact that these two possible terrorists have NOT been properly vetted. In fact, there is no White House veterinarian. These terrorists could be illegal migrants who came from the Middle East (they have been linked to Turkey).

Before the liberals start trying to pretend that these illegal migrants (Tater and Tot) pose no threat please watch this short documentary that exposes how these dangerous animals attack innocent civilians:

Join the war on terror this Thanksgiving.

Let's kill (and eat) the terrorist turkeys. Watch on YouTube

Tot receives clemency from President Obama. Source

And now there's even more drama!

Tot's brother, Tater, did NOT appear at the clemency ceremony. There is speculation that Tater may have escaped and may be planning a terrorist attack.

An unnamed White House source (Vice President Joe Biden) said that Tater seemed to be much more dangerous than his brother, Tot. Biden said:

I with met Tater and Tot briefly and I noticed that Tater seemed a little agitated. I was going to mention it to the Secret Service butt I had to leave in a hurry before the ceremony began. I pigged out on Mexican food last night and I was about to shart myself so I ran over to Trump's hotel to take a dump. And, wow, I was in the right place because that was some explosive shit!

The Secret Service has declined to comment on the whereabouts of Tater, butt they did confirm that the turkey's last name is "Salad".

CNN hasn't confirmed that they received a tip that Tater was taken into custody by Homeland Security and is being "interrogated" at an "undisclosed location".

ATTENTION: Turkeys have the ability to evade detection by "flying below the RADAR". If you see Tater Salad please call the hotline number below: