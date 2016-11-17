A Hawaiian Thanksgiving

Please forgive me if you've already seen this Thanksgiving video (I've posted it before).

Why Do Hawaiians Love Spam So Much?

Hawaii consumes more Spam than any state in our union — in total, 7 million cans a year.

According to the SPAM website, the island’s love affair with Spam began in World War II, when GIs were served the salty luncheon meat because it didn’t require refrigeration and had a long shelf life. The Hormel Corporation, which manufactures Spam, provided 15 million cans to Allied troops every week. Between 1941 and 1945, Hormel had shipped over 100 million pounds overseas.

Spam is so popular throughout Hawaii that it’s been nicknamed the “Hawaiian steak” and is even found on the islands’ McDonald’s and Burger King menus. During the last week of April, the annual Spam Jam takes place in Waikiki. And before taking office, Hawaii’s most prominent native son, Barack Obama, surprised reporters when he ordered spam musubi while on vacation in Oahu.

