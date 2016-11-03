Comey is Cumming

James Comey reminds me of J. Edgar Hoover.

Unfortunately, J. Edgar's old dresses don't fit Source

Later in life and after his death, Hoover became a controversial figure as evidence of his secretive abuses of power began to surface. He was found to have exceeded the jurisdiction of the FBI, and to have used the FBI to harass political dissenters and activists, to amass secret files on political leaders, and to collect evidence using illegal methods. Hoover consequently amassed a great deal of power and was in a position to intimidate and threaten sitting presidents. According to biographer Kenneth Ackerman, the notion that Hoover's secret files kept presidents from firing him is a myth. However, Richard Nixon was recorded as stating in 1971 that one of the reasons he did not fire Hoover was that he was afraid of reprisals against him from Hoover. According to President Harry S. Truman, Hoover transformed the FBI into his private secret police force. Truman stated: "we want no Gestapo or secret police. The FBI is tending in that direction. They are dabbling in sex-life scandals and plain blackmail. J. Edgar Hoover would give his right eye to take over, and all congressmen and senators are afraid of him." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J._Edgar_Hoover

Comey seems distracted. Source

Now Comey is pursuing the mother of all sex scandals in an attempt to further smear Hillary Clinton.

And, Comey was so aroused by what he found on Anthony Weiner's laptop that he twittered on his old FBI account.

The FBI has begun leaking like an over-inseminated elephant.

Is Comey going to pretend that the Weiner pics might be Hillary's penis.

In short, Comey has always been six foot eight inches of partisan extremist. This latest stunt — which may well be in violation of federal law — is not a departure from the Comey modus. It’s simply the most public transgression. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/douglas-anthony-cooper/james-comey-the-virtuous-_b_12734174.html

Comey is spending lots of time on the Weiner investigation. I wonder what he has found out? Is Comey going to conduct an in depth "interrogation" with Weiner?

I wonder why Comey wouldn't comment on investigations into Russian hacking? When Comey testified to Congress, he refused to answer questions about the Russian's trying to influence the U.S. election. Why does Comey refuse to discuss the cyber-connection between the Trump server and Russia? Does Comey work for the FBI or the fucking KGB (or maybe both)?

Putin loves The Donald. Source

Has anyone considered why Putin wants Donald Trump to win the election? Does anyone believe that Putin wants what is best for the U.S.? Is Putin convinced that a Trump presidency would destroy America?