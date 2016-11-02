James Comey The Virtuous? No, Simply J. Edgar Hoover Dressed as Eliot Ness | Huffington Post

Is James Comey’s current attempt to kneecap the American democratic process truly atypical? Like many, I have long bought into the notion that this Director of the F.B.I. was a straight-shooting, bipartisan supercop, whose activities during the Bush administration were nothing short of heroic. I was especially impressed by his intervention when Alberto Gonzales attempted to strong-arm an ailing John Ashcroft into reauthorizing George W. Bush’s illegal surveillance program. That was an uplifting story, right?

Heather Digby Parton nicely demolishes this interpretation in Salon. Placed in context, Comey’s superheroism turns out to have been little more than legal pedantry: he wanted to prevent Ashcroft from signing a document that wasn’t sufficiently rigorous. When it came time to legitimate a refined version of this order — “to keep the secret domestic surveillance program going for many years” — Comey happily provided his signature. Worse:

Comey was also the U.S. attorney who oversaw the prosecution and torture of José Padilla, an American citizen convicted of terrorism whose horrific treatment was described by a forensic scientist at his pre-trial hearing as “essentially the destruction of a human being’s mind.”

In short, Comey has always been six foot eight inches of partisan extremist. This latest stunt — which may well be in violation of federal law — is not a departure from the Comey modus. It’s simply the most public transgression.