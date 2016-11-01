James Comey The Virtuous? No, Simply J. Edgar Hoover Dressed as Eliot Ness | Huffington Post

Is James Comey’s current attempt to kneecap the American democratic process truly atypical? Like many, I have long bought into the notion that this Director of the F.B.I. was a straight-shooting, bipartisan supercop, whose activities during the Bush administration were nothing short of heroic. I was especially impressed by his intervention when Alberto Gonzales attempted to strong-arm an ailing John Ashcroft into reauthorizing George W. Bush’s illegal surveillance program. That was an uplifting story, right?
Heather Digby Parton nicely demolishes this interpretation in Salon. Placed in context, Comey’s superheroism turns out to have been little more than legal pedantry: he wanted to prevent Ashcroft from signing a document that wasn’t sufficiently rigorous. When it came time to legitimate a refined version of this order — “to keep the secret domestic surveillance program going for many years” — Comey happily provided his signature. Worse:
Comey was also the U.S. attorney who oversaw the prosecution and torture of José Padilla, an American citizen convicted of terrorism whose horrific treatment was described by a forensic scientist at his pre-trial hearing as “essentially the destruction of a human being’s mind.”
In short, Comey has always been six foot eight inches of partisan extremist. This latest stunt — which may well be in violation of federal law — is not a departure from the Comey modus. It’s simply the most public transgression.
James Comey is a typical Republicant.
Comey has decided to use his power and influence as the Director of the FBI politically.
JamesComey (like the five Republicant SCOTUS Justices in 2000) has no respect for the Democratic process.
And Comey, like Putin, is attempting to rig the election for Donald Trump.
James Comey is investigating Anthony Weiner's laptop now. I wonder what he's looking for?
Here's the conclusion from the Huff Post article:
Meanwhile, let’s stop thinking of James Comey as one of The Untouchables: a squeaky clean version of Dirty Harry. He’s the worst director of the F.B.I. since J. Edgar Hoover, and — should Hillary Clinton lose the election — he will be remembered as an even greater menace to the republic. And no, this is not an incongruous error on the part of a genuinely good man. It’s not an unfortunate misstep. It’s who he is.
Here is what James Comey has concluded from his investigation.