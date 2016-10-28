Here is the latest entry in the Urban Dictionary:
OCT 28
Do it for the vine!
when you want someone to do something, take your phone and say "do it for the vine" while recording him, then he'll do it because of the "social" pressure.
rebecca: "hey dude, someone told me you know how to wiggle wiggle like anyone else"
mike: "are you kidding? there is no way
rebecca:"do it"
mike: "no"
rebecca: "do it! do it! Do it for the vine!"
mike wiggleing... ;)
by lebecthebec May 15, 2014
So if you really want to turn up the peer pressure to the fucking maximum just tell your friends to:
"Do it for the Vine!"
It's even more effective than the standard "triple dog dare".
This new Urban Dictionary entry proves just how influential Newsvine really is.
Newsvine has now officially been defined as COOL.
Newsvine: Get
smarter peer pressure here.