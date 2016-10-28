Here is the latest entry in the Urban Dictionary:

OCT 28

Do it for the vine!

when you want someone to do something, take your phone and say "do it for the vine" while recording him, then he'll do it because of the "social" pressure.

rebecca: "hey dude, someone told me you know how to wiggle wiggle like anyone else"

mike: "are you kidding? there is no way

rebecca:"do it"

mike: "no"

rebecca: "do it! do it! Do it for the vine!"

mike wiggleing... ;)

