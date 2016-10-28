Newsvine

alJizzerror

About Killer Satire Articles: 98 Seeds: 18 Comments: 16592 Since: Sep 2012

Do it for the vine!

Current Status: Published (4)
By alJizzerror
Fri Oct 28, 2016 12:22 PM
Discuss:

Here is the latest entry in the Urban Dictionary:

OCT 28

Do it for the vine!

when you want someone to do something, take your phone and say "do it for the vine" while recording him, then he'll do it because of the "social" pressure.

rebecca: "hey dude, someone told me you know how to wiggle wiggle like anyone else"

mike: "are you kidding? there is no way

rebecca:"do it"

mike: "no"

rebecca: "do it! do it! Do it for the vine!"

mike wiggleing... ;)

#you have to #do it #network #social #wiggle

by lebecthebec May 15, 2014

Article Photo

The Urban Dictionary redefines Newsvine

Source

So if you really want to turn up the peer pressure to the fucking maximum just tell your friends to:

"Do it for the Vine!"

It's even more effective than the standard "triple dog dare".

This new Urban Dictionary entry proves just how influential Newsvine really is.  

Newsvine has now officially been defined as COOL.

 

 

Newsvine:  Get smarter peer pressure here.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor