Trump implies he would fight vice-president Biden: 'I'd love that' | US news | The Guardian

My hobby in high school was beating up bullies. I think Joe Biden may have enjoyed beating up bullies too.

Joe Biden said of Trump: ‘Do I wish I was debating him? No, I wish we were in high school and I could take him behind the gym’

Trump took the bait.

Republican nominee Donald Trump implied on Tuesday that he would be willing to fight the sitting vice-president Joe Biden behind a barn.

Speaking at a rally in Tallahassee, Florida, almost precisely two weeks to the minute to when polls close there on election day, Trump said of a fist fight between the two: “I’d love that.”

The 70-year-old Republican nominee for president also labeled the vice-president “Mr Tough Guy” and said of beating up the 73-year-old Biden: “Some things in life you could really love doing.”