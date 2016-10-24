Newsvine

Jackoff Wins at Talladega!

By alJizzerror
Mon Oct 24, 2016 2:25 PM
Article Photo

Logano's jack man couldn't get jack off

Source

Talladega is the biggest fastest NASCAR superspeedway.

There was an interesting incident early in the race. Joey Logano's "jack man" got his equipment stuck under the side of the 22 car.  Logano completed an entire lap around the 2.66 mile track with the jack stuck under his car.  He could not shake the jack off.  

So Joey Logano was penalized for "removing equipment" from his pit box.  The "stop and go" penalty was unnecessary since Logano had to return to the pits to get the jack removed anyway.  Logano would have been lapped butt Martin Truex's 78 car blew an engine and the caution allowed Logano to rejoin the lead draft.

Article Photo

Joey couldn't shake jack off on the track

Source

Logano went on to win the race (without the jack).

Joey is the "Talladega Kid" (jack on, jack off). 

 

 

Article Photo

Joey wins!

Source
Article Photo

Logano jacks off

Source

 

 

