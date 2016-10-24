Jackoff Wins at Talladega!

Logano's jack man couldn't get jack off Source

Talladega is the biggest fastest NASCAR superspeedway.

There was an interesting incident early in the race. Joey Logano's "jack man" got his equipment stuck under the side of the 22 car. Logano completed an entire lap around the 2.66 mile track with the jack stuck under his car. He could not shake the jack off.

So Joey Logano was penalized for "removing equipment" from his pit box. The "stop and go" penalty was unnecessary since Logano had to return to the pits to get the jack removed anyway. Logano would have been lapped butt Martin Truex's 78 car blew an engine and the caution allowed Logano to rejoin the lead draft.

Joey couldn't shake jack off on the track Source

Logano went on to win the race (without the jack).

Joey is the "Talladega Kid" (jack on, jack off).