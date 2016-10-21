Newsviners Receive Amnesty!

It's all my fault. I love puppies. Watch on YouTube

Sally mandated that Nation Admins MUST block "troublemakers" about two and a half years ago. SiN Nation has been forced to comply with that idiotic ruling, so our Admins have reluctantly blocked several 'Viners who we considered troublemakers. About 1/3 of the 'Viners who have been blocked from SiN were subsequently banned from NV.

Butt Sally didn't say the individuals couldn't be unblocked. So the Admins of SiN Nation have decided to unblock most of the individuals who are blocked in our Nation. Like Dave, we decided to give 'Viners who are blocked a second chance.

Butt, today is SiN's "get out of jail free" day. We are unblocking most of the 'Viners who have been languishing in SiN's version of Guantanamo. This is NOT a call out article so I'm not going to list any names of those being unblocked. I hope they all continue to participate on NV and they are now welcome to participate in SiN Nation again. Butt our Admins are ready to enforce NV's CoH and personal attacks will NOT be permitted in SiN.

Everyone is welcome to participate in SiN Nation. The rules are simple:

About, Bylaws, Other Information Members of Satire in Newsvine (SiNners) are encouraged to ridicule articles and seeds in this Nation. SiNners are expected to use sarcasm and humor to mock any content (including comments) posted here. But members and visitors are also expected to respect NV's CoH. So SiNners can mock and ridicule content but it is not permissible to ridicule fellow viners. Sally has mandated censorshit on NV and she stated that Admins can block anyone for any reason. So you had better not piss us off.

WARNING: There may be individuals who take advantage of being unblocked and return to SiN to troll SiNners. Please notify the SiN Admins if you see any CoH violations posted. Violators are subject to being reblocked.

NOTICE: If anyone thinks they have been unfairly blocked, tough shit. NV Admins can block anyone for any or no reason. If you have any complaints about SiN Nation Admins, please contact us at: