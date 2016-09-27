2016 PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE TURNS DANCE BATTLE

The real debate was hilarious.

I enjoyed watching Deplorable Donald debate the President Elect.

Trump lied so many times his nose started to grow which gave him the sniffles.

The Donald didn't seem remotely "presidential".

He wants to nullify trade agreements.

He wants to tear up the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump also dissed NATO and most of our allies.

Hillary had to reassure our allies that she would win and our alliances would be honored.

THAT was presidential.

Hillary won the debate and probably the election with that response to Trump's crazy rant.

Since the election has been decided let's relax and enjoy some entertainment.

Enjoy your favorite alcoholic beverage along with some fantastic weed.

Now, you are ready to watch the best FAKE debate produced in the last three days!