2016 PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE TURNS DANCE BATTLE

The real debate was hilarious.
I enjoyed watching Deplorable Donald debate the President Elect.
Trump lied so many times his nose started to grow which gave him the sniffles.
The Donald didn't seem remotely "presidential".
He wants to nullify trade agreements.
He wants to tear up the Iran nuclear deal.
Trump also dissed NATO and most of our allies.
Hillary had to reassure our allies that she would win and our alliances would be honored.
THAT was presidential.
Hillary won the debate and probably the election with that response to Trump's crazy rant.
Since the election has been decided let's relax and enjoy some entertainment.
Enjoy your favorite alcoholic beverage along with some fantastic weed.
Now, you are ready to watch the best FAKE debate produced in the last three days!
Film & Music by Scott Winn
Produced by Scott Winn & Andrew Mecham
Choreography by Josh Killacky
The Amazing Cast
Hillary Clinton - Jade Chynoweth
Donald Trump - Josh Killacky
President Obama - Bronx Obama
Glenn Beck Jr. - Christian Busath
Hillary Dancer - Chenelle Young
Hillary Dancer - Denali Pontvianne
Trump Dancer - Alex DiTommaso
Trump Dancer - Duncan Osborn
Tree Dweller - Lee Liston
Secret Service - Andrew Mecham
Secret Service - Scott Winn
Cozmo - Cozmo Software Development Kit (SDK)
