You betcha.

I'm betting on Hillary!

I decided to put my money where my mouth is.

I have faith in American voters. There’s no fucking way an asshole like The Donald can be trusted with the “nuclear football”.

I am a small time investor in the stock market so I check the market almost everyday on CNBC. They revealed something I found intriguing.

There is an organization known as “PredictIt.org” where you can “play politics”. Here's the synopsis:

The Prediction Market for Politics PredictIt is a real-money political prediction market, a stock market for politics. A project of Victoria University of Wellington, PredictIt has been established to research the way markets can forecast future events. Our job is to study the wisdom of the crowd, yours is to use your skill and knowledge to get ahead. So you think maybe you know better than the rest of us? Sign Up to test your wits and be a part of this select group. Let's Play Politics!

Real money?

Yep. Just like the stock market.

So naturally I wanted to go all in on Hillary to win. And I wanted to buy Hillary's stock before the debate because I expect it to go up.

Unfortunately, that wasn't possible:

Will Hillary Clinton win the 2016 U.S. presidential election? Latest Price: 66¢ We have reached the maximum number of traders for this contract. If this prediction comes true, PredictIt will redeem all Yes shares at $1. Shares in No will have zero value. If this prediction does not come true, PredictIt will redeem all No shares at $1. Shares in Yes will have zero value.

Damn! That race was already closed. So I checked out some other investment opportunities and I found this:

Which party will win the 2016 U.S. presidential election? Democratic Democratic Yes 500 64¢ 0 0 +$15.00

I bought 500 shares (the max) for $320 ($0.61/share) on the Democrats to win. The shares are selling for 64¢ now so I could sell them and make a $15.00 profit. Butt, I'm all in so I'm going to hold the shares until election day. If the Democrats win I get $1.00/share ($500 a net profit of $180). If The Republicants win I lose my entire $320 investment.

Then I spotted two more investment opportunities:

Who will be elected vice president in 2016? Tim Kaine Tim Kaine Yes 500 63¢ 0 0 +$30.00 Mike Pence Mike Pence No 500 61¢ 0 0 +$20.00

As you can see if I bought 500 Tim Kaine "Yes" shares and 500 Mike Spence "No" shares. If I sell those shares right now I'll net $50. Butt, I'm planning to cash in after the election.

So I have invested a total of $940 and I own 1500 shares of stock. If the democrats win, I will collect $1500. So I could make $560 if the Democrats win. That's a return of around 60% in just 43 days.

Or, I could lose my $940.

Is it a gamble?

You betcha.

I don't recommend anyone "play politics" with real money.

On the other hand, I can afford it, so I'm betting on America's future.

The fright-wingers think the sky is falling. Butt, in reality, the economy is recovering, unemployment is down, the stock market is up and wages in real dollars are increasing for the first time since Bill Clinton was in office.

The Donald is a con man. I'm betting Americans aren't that gullible.