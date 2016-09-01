What's the Meta with Newsvine?

Sally has left the building... sort of. Well actually, she's still on the 'Vine butt she has retired from her job as a Newsvine Moderator.

Dave is flying solo now. He has been a pilot without a copilot for about three months.

Dave tries to prevent the snarkfests. Source

And, Newsvine needs "Moderation" 24/7. It's a huge job. Thousands of comments are posted here daily. Dave's job is to promote "the spirit and purpose of Newsvine". Dave has to delete personal attacks and suspend or even ban users who violate NV's "Code of Honor". And Dave has to protect the 'Vine from trolls who try to disrupt the site. When Dave bans rereg trolls, I appreciate it when he reveals all of the previous identities the troll has used on NV. It's amusing to see how many times certain reregs have been banned.

Newsvine is NOT Mayberry. The citizens of Mayberry were fairly laid back agreeable people (especially Otis). Andy didn't even need a gun. Butt Andy still had a dependable Deputy. Maybe Dave needs a Barney Fife (or two) too. Newsvine is more like Dodge City than Mayberry. Sometimes there are drunks fighting in the saloons and gunfights in the street. Even Wyatt Earp needed help. I think Dave needs a Bat Masterson (and maybe a Doc Holliday) to maintain the peace here. The sniping and snarking can sometimes sink to the level of personal attacks and CoH violations. I don't know how one person can be expected to monitor ALL of the traffic on Newsvine.

In 2013 Newsvine attempted to add "user/moderators" to the mix to share the workload by creating Newsvine Nations and giving Nation Administrators the power to delete comments and block users from commenting their Nations.

Newsvine Nations

Only comments containing CoH violations should be deleted Source

Newsvine has structured itself into Nations. Each Nation has it's own Administrator(s) to help keep the peace by enforcing NV's CoH. These National Admins can be considered "deputies" who help Dave keep the peace. Good Admins can make Dave's job easier. They can delete comments that violate the CoH (and report them) and block trolls from their Nations.

Butt all Admins are different. Unfortunately, Admins sometimes abuse their authority. "Rogue Admins" delete comments unfairly. Sometimes comments that contain NO CoH violations are deleted simply because an Admin disagrees with it. This kind of censorshit can turn a dialogue into a monologue. Censorshit that limits discussions is contrary to "the spirit and purpose" of NV.

There have been many Meta articles written by 'Viners who have been unfairly censored in various Nations. If your comments have been deleted, you will receive an email notification like this:

Dear alJizzerror, A comment of yours has been removed by a Nation Admin of American Patriots on Newsvine. Nation Admins are expected to be the moderators of the content contained in their Nations and are charged with keeping comment threads on-topic and free from offensive or otherwise inappropriate comments. Your comment: In reply to: George Hayduke Sr #1.2Obama raped the treasuryDuhBya inherited record federal budget surpluses from the Clinton. GW turned those surpluses into record federal deficits (he beat his daddy's record deficit). Obama has managed to reduce the record deficit he inherited from GW. Bush's last budget deficit: $1,412,688,000 Obama's 2015 budget deficit: $438,406,000 Figures from: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/Historicals Do the math. Obama has reduced the deficit he inherited by $974,282,000 GW "raped the treasury" just like his daddy did. Location of the discussion your comment was removed from: http://rick4248.newsvine.com/_news/2016/08/21/35979083-hillary-flies-20-miles-in-private-jet-from-marthas-vineyard-to-nantucket-hillary-clinton-is-very-important-and-she-cant-be-bogged-down-by-pesky-things-such-as-boats-or-waiting-v?commentId=95491961#th4845727-c95491961 If you feel that the removal of your comment referenced above falls outside the scope of moderation, please contact us by replying to this email, detailing your reason(s) for disputing the removal of your comment. By filing a dispute you are vouching for your comment as being both within the scope of the discussion and within the bounds set forth by the Newsvine User Agreement and the Code of Honor (see below). Regards, The Newsvine Team

I received several more of these kind of emails because ALL of my comments in American Patriots on Newsvine Nation were deleted. I decided to dispute the deletions because my comments did NOT contain any CoH violations. So I simply replied to the NV email and explained my case.

To my surprise, my comments were restored within 24 hours. I also received a personal email from Dave.

I want to thank Dave for promptly restoring the comments. He tried to restart the dialogue that was shaping up in that Nation. Butt it appears that American Patriots on Newsvine Nation doesn't want me to be a part of the discussion. I was blocked there as soon as my comments were restored.

I love getting blocked. Source

Blocking

I am extremely pleased to be blocked in American Patriots on Newsvine Nation. It's a waste of time to post comments that will be deleted. The way the NV threads are laid out sometimes causes me navigation problems. When reading comments I click the "Next" button and I sometimes end up in the wrong Nation and comment there accidentally. Being blocked will prevent me from accidentally posting any future comments in Nations where I'm not welcome.

I have NO problem with being blocked by any NV Nations. I have been blocked in both conservative and liberal Nations. I encourage any Admins who don't like my content to block me.

I have no desire to post comments in any Nation that unfairly censors comments.

I have been unfairly censored in both liberal and conservative Nations.

I have even requested to be blocked in 1. Public Discussion Nation because I was unfairly censored there, butt the Admins there refuse to cooperate.*

I enjoy participating in the discussions on the 'Vine. I just don't want to waste my time posting comments that will be censored. So I'm glad I have been blocked in American Patriots on Newsvine Nation.

I hope every censorshit Nation blocks me.

Nation Blocking

Newsvine's ridiculous "Nation Blocking" is designed to limit participation on articles and seeds. It's not a block that prevents one person from commenting in one Nation, it blocks entire Nations from commenting on articles and seeds published here. Limiting participation seems contrary to the "spirit and purpose" of Newsvine. Blocking entire Nations from articles and seeds may even lead to "reciprocal blocking". I would hate to see some kind of lame NV interNational blocking war inhibit NV participation.

Newsvine endorses reseeding content. Here's their message:

NV articles cannot be seeded to NV. Source

This article has already been seeded. You may reseed if you like, or click here to jump to the existing discussion.

Fortunately when a seeder uses "Nation Block", the "reseed" can be published without any blocks so everyone and every NV Nation can participate. I'm disturbed that "stealth blocking" also exists on NV. Some authors/seeders use Nation blocking without the usual NV notification appearing.**

Unfortunately NV has an obscure (non)rule that prevents NV articles from being seeded. WTF? Articles from any other site on the Internet can be seeded to NV. Butt for some reason, NV doesn't permit NV articles to be seeded here.

NV should eliminate its Nation blocking function because limiting participation here contradicts the spirit and purpose of NV. Every 'Viner and every NV Nation should be encouraged to participate on any article or seed.

Newsvine: Get smarter Nation blocked here.

*UPDATE: I want to thank Carloz for finally blocking me from 1. Public Discussion Nation. He was not aware of my previous requests.

**ANOTHER UPDATE***: I just noticed that the Stealth Blocking may have ended. One of the 'Viners who had been using Nation blocking without the usual notification appearing now has the notification back.

I want to thank TFPTB at NV for resolving this issue (I hope).

***Another updated updated: I spoke too soon. Stealth Blocking is still happening on Newsvine. SiN Nation and ButtHeads Nation are both Stealth Blocked on this seed.