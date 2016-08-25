666 my ass.

Some women are SiNners. Source

SiN Nation (Satire in Newsvine) has had an ungodly number of members for over a year. I want to thank our 666 SiNners for participating in our evil little Newsvine Nation.

SiN Nation reached the 666 milestone on 8/21/2015. Here's a link to that announcement. Lots of Newsviners have joined SiN Nation since that article was published. So, why are there still 666 SiNners? Does someone join SiN Nation every time someone else leaves Sin Nation? Do I have 665 sock puppets? Does Satan control SiN membership? What is the significance of 666?

As an Administrator of SiN Nation I sometimes receive emails informing me that Newsvine users have requested to join SiN Nation. This is a request I received today:

SiN Nation is easy to find. Source

The following user has requested membership into S i N: GatorBrain MEMBER SINCE 7/2016 ARTICLES WRITTEN: 0 | ARTICLES SEEDED: 3 | COMMENTS: 38 APPROVE GATORBRAIN REJECT (SILENTLY)

So I vetted GatorBrain to determine his compatibility with SiN Nation and decided that GatorBrain will be an excellent SiNner. BTW, the main requirement to become a SiNner is a good sense of humor.

Is 666 scary? Source

Now, let's take a peek at the current statistics for SiN Nation:

S i N Satire in Newsvine (S i N) is an alternative to the serious shit that infests this site. Articles and seeds here are not taken seriously. Members: 666 Articles: 4940 Seeds: 14231 Est'd: Nov 2006

Okay, there are currently 666 SiNners. Now, I'll accept GatorBrain's request and we can check those membership stats again.

The tracker now indicates that GatorBrain has joined SiN:

Is 666 our Target? Source

GatorBrain has joined S i N

Now let's check the membership stats for SiN:

Members: 666 Articles: 4940 Seeds: 14232 Est'd: Nov 2006

Hmmm.... 666 again? I may be suffering from Déjà vu vu and it's not even Ground Hog Day.

I also founded ButtHeads Nation.

Butt, TFPTB castrated that Nation. Source

I guess I should welcome GatorBrain as the latest 666th member of SiN Nation. I wonder if GatorBrain is actually Bill Murray?

There may be a simple explanation about the constant number (666) of SiNners. SiN Admins are not shy about warning and even blocking 'Viners who commit CoH violations. SiN Nation is NOT a free speech experiment. Personal attacks are not permitted:

About This Nation One Line Bio Satire in Newsvine (S i N) is an alternative to the serious shit that infests this site. Articles and seeds here are not taken seriously. About, Bylaws, Other Information Members of Satire in Newsvine (SiNners) are encouraged to ridicule articles and seeds in this Nation. SiNners are expected to use sarcasm and humor to mock any content (including comments) posted here. But members and visitors are also expected to respect NV's CoH. So SiNners can mock and ridicule content but it is not permissible to ridicule fellow viners. Sally has mandated censorshit on NV and she stated that Admins can block anyone for any reason. So you had better not piss us off.

666 my ass. Source

The SiN Admins do not permit NV trolls to bait SiNners and we occasionally block or remove former members for CoH violations.

Maybe every time a person is kicked out of SiN Nation, someone else joins. And maybe every time someone joins SiN, someone else gets pissed off at me and quits SiN.

If you would like to be a SiNner, send us a request. You may become our 666th member.

And everyone please wish cobaltvotesblue (SiN Administrator) a happy birthday.

UPDATE: I just saw this in the tracker:

DanielAMathews@"aol.com has joined S i N

Welcome Daniel! You are the new 666th member of SiN.

"So Where's Waldo?" - JenCelli

