Trump: 'Second Amendment people' could deal with Clinton - CNNPolitics.com

Donald Trump set off a fierce new controversy Tuesday with remarks about the right to bear arms that were interpreted by many as a threat of violence against Hillary Clinton.
"Hillary wants to abolish -- essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know," Trump said.
Yep, The Donald is that stupid.
Judges, even Supreme Court Justices, cannot overturn any Amendment.
The only way to repeal the Second Amendment is to pass another Amendment (the 28th Amendment).
Prohibition, the 18th Amendment was repealed by the passage 21st Amendment.