Trump's Connection to the Maker of the Weapon Used in Orlando | Mother Jones

The Donald thinks people died in Orlando because they were unarmed. Trump thinks the bar patrons should have been carrying hand guns. He thinks the patrons would have been able to kill the perpetrator if they were packing.

Imagine how safe people were in the Old West when people in saloons carried hand guns. The gunfights were probably very entertaining.

The bars I go to all prohibit firearms. I've seen several boring fistfights breakout butt nobody ever gets killed so it's not as exciting as the old West.

The shooter in Orlando was armed with a powerful semi-automatic rifle and he, therefore, had more firepower than any patron armed with a handgun. He was recorded firing 24 rounds in 9 seconds at one point during the rampage.

In his many public remarks since a gunman carried out the deadliest mass shooting in US history, Donald Trump has not specifically mentioned the weapon used in Orlando: a military-style "Black Mamba" MCX. But Trump is quite familiar with the manufacturer of the rifle, Sig Sauer—he and his sons have used the gunmaker as a backdrop for Trump's presidential campaign. Last May, as Trump was poised to launch his presidential bid, he personally toured the Sig Sauer factory in New Hampshire, where the company makes most of its 74,000 semi-automatic rifles sold in the US market. This February, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric toured the factory, posing for a photo with MCX rifles. And early this year Trump addressed a crowd at the National Shooting Sports Foundation's annual trade show in Las Vegas, where his sons also posed for photos with Sig Sauer representatives.

I'm not surprised that a Donald Trump supporter profited from the tragedy by providing the weapon used to massacre those innocent people.

Has Charles Manson endorsed Trump yet?