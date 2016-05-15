John Miller Surfaces on the

John Miller, a former Trump party goer, spoke out on the O'Reilly Factor on Fox News.

Bill O'Reilly: "I'm sure everyone is aware of the latest Donald Trump scandal. An old tape has been released by The Washington Post that contains a conversation with a man who identifies himself as "John Miller". The Post wants us to believe that the voice is Donald Trump masquerading as "John Miller" to brag about his "sexploits". Trump told the Today Show that the voice on the tape isn't his."

"Our first guest this evening claims to be THE "John Miller" on the recording."

John Miller: "Yes I AM John Miller. I'm the voice on the phone in that old conversation with People Magazine. It was just a prank call."

"I used to get drunk and crash Trump's parties. I often entertained the models at his parties with my stupid prank phone calls. Sometimes I called reporters and told 'em I was Trump's publicist. I imitated Trump's voice so they would suspect it was actually Trump pretending to be a publicist. I was just fucking with stupid reporters. Everyone laughed."

"But then the bitch at People Magazine played that stupid tape for Marla. Unfortunately, Marla thought it really was Trump on the tape and she was pissed. She gave him a bunch of shit about it. When Trump found out it was me on the tape, he had his goons ruff me up. Obviously, I never crashed his parties again."

Bill O'Reilly: "If what you say is true, why didn't Mr. Trump just tell the media all about you?"

John Miller: "Trump's goons almost killed me. My broken ribs made my lungs collapse. I was taken to St Vincent's where they saved me. But I was afraid for my life. I thought those thugs would come back to finish the job if they found out I was still alive. I was pumped full of pain killers and I was extremely paranoid. My brother was on the IT staff at the hospital and he helped me fake my death. The hospital records indicate that I was DOA. "

Bill O'Reilly: "So Trump thinks his guys accidentally killed you? No wonder he wanted to let the media believe that John Miller never existed."

John Miller: "Yeah. That shows you how stupid Donald Trump really is."

Bill O'Reilly: "How so?"

John Miller: "If he thought his goons killed me, he should have said that was his voice on the tape. Then no one would have tried to find me."

Bill O'Reilly: "The Donald is a pinhead."