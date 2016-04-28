Stop calling Kelly Ripa a

This seed has been Nation blocked in both SiN and ButtHeads Nations*.

NV endorses the reseeding of content. Here is the NV message:

This article has already been seeded. You may reseed if you like, or click here to jump to the existing discussion.

I am reseeding it so the Viners in those Nations can continue to participate here. They won't have to leave the comfort of their Nations to comment.

The original seeder wanted to restrict comments. I want to encourage comments so have fun!**

*UPDATE: BHN was unblocked on the original seed soon after this reseed was published. Coincidence?

**UPDATE #2: The original seed has now been deleted by the author. That means all of the comments on that thread have also been deleted.

I will not delete this reseed so comments posted on this thread will be preserved.