What the Hell is the META, Dave?

It's a Newsvine MIRACLE! Source

On leap day a very sad article was published on Newsvine. Here’s the beginning of that article:

A Viner in need of good thoughts By Cheryl Wygard Mon Feb 29, 2016 5:29 PM Hello fellow Viners, I am asking for prayers, best wishes or good thoughts for a dear friend of mine and her family. She has been part of the Vine family for years. Racerdoc has been very sick for quite a while with Glioblastoma Multiforme, a deadly brain tumor. She has entered the final stages now and needs our best wishes for a peaceful passing and for her wife, children and family to continue without her.

Then, nine days later, an article was posted about RacerDoc’s death (http://racerdoc.newsvine.com/_news/2016/03/09/35225362-time-to-say-good-bye-racerdoc-is-dead-long-like-porsche). Unfortunately, the article has now been deleted by the author (so all of the comments posted on the thread are gone). Butt, as you can imagine it was a sad article about a Newsviner who had passed away.

The next day Dave wrote an amnesty article (beginning shown in the quotation below) that was riddled with comments about RacerDoc. Some Viners claimed that RacerDoc’s death was a hoax. Other Viner’s, like me, who believed RacerDoc had actually died, were appalled by these comments:

Testing a probationary system By Dave Thu Mar 10, 2016 5:43 PM • newsvine • probation • not-news • meta COMMENTS OFF

Dave did not say why he turned the comments off (so now the comment are gone). And Dave did NOT address the RacerDoc Meta-Drama.

Then, yesterday, this comment was brought to my attention:

Dave NEWSVINE yesterday #1.109 IN REPLY TO: Saoirse Kearney #1.53 AS demonstrated one cannot have a discussion with a brick. This re-reg of RacerDoc is banned.

Obviously, if Saoirse Kearney is a re-reg of RacerDoc, then RacerDoc must be alive.

WTF? Now people are saying that RacerDoc is alive and she had multiple sock puppet accounts.

I then received a link to Dave’s comment in a Knowledge Base Discussion:

7 Posted by Dave on Mar 21, 2016 @ 06:24 PM There were two causes of unrest on that article. 1 - objections to me (and/or the users that were given probation). Those I understood and expected. 2 - somehow RacerDoc/Cheryl/KayKay situation got brought into it. That I didn't expect, and while people feel that this was literal grave-dancing, it almost certainly was not. I have a preponderance of evidence that KayKay is still alive and maintains multiple accounts on Newsvine. I have managed to ban those I've found, but I have reason to believe there will be more, despite their promise that they will quit the site.

Who the hell is “KayKay”? Please provide the Newsvine community with the truth about RacerDoc, Dave. Is she really alive and a re-reg with multiple accounts? What identities has she used on NV? If anyone can provide the facts surrounding this RacerDoc Newsvine META, please comment.

And if anyone has a theory on why anyone would perpetrate a "fake death hoax" on Newsvine, please enlighten me.

I admit that I was fooled by the "RacerDoc Meta-Drama-Hoax". I thought a member of the Newsvine community had actually died. I was appalled by what I thought were false accusations about RacerDoc faking her death.

Butt, now it appears that those accusations were accurate. So I apologize for my harsh criticism of those who said RacerDoc faked her death. Unfortunately, my comments were posted on Dave's article and they're gone now. I remember snarking at norush, Elaine (and possibly katlin and others) for their comments about RacerDoc. I'm sorry for being snarky, I was wrong.

I was duped. Butt, maybe the people who weren't fooled can shed some light on this Meta-Drama-Hoax.

Seriously, WTF?